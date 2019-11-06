Chennai youth who shot dead friend surrenders before court

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The youth who shot dead a college student was remanded to judicial custody after he surrendered before a local court near here on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old polytechnic student, Mukesh, was shot dead by his friend Vijay at the latter's home in a Chennai suburb.

Vijay was on the run.

According to the police, Mukesh had been to Vijay's house. It is not known what happened between them, but Vijay shot Mukesh point blank and then fled the scene.

Mukesh, who received head injuries, was rushed to a nearby private hospital from where he was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he breathed his last.

The police are investigating the case. vj/kr