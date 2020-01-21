Chennithala meets families of youths arrested in Kozhikode for suspected Maoist links

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday met the families of Alan Shuhaib and Thaha who were arrested for suspected Maoist links in Kozhikode.

Chennithala enquired about the status of the case from the respective families. Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan was also present along with Chennithala.



Alan and Thaha were arrested by Kerala police for allegedly propagating Maoist ideology and have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Chennithala alleged that the CPI(M) and the State government have double standards on UAPA.

Both Alan and Thaha have claimed that they are CPI(M) party members but the party has distanced itself from them by saying that they are Maoists. (ANI)

