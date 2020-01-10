Chhapaak declared tax free in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak was on Friday declared tax-free in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government announced the order in this regard today.

The movie is also tax-free in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It is based on the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005.



'Chhapaak' is helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her outstanding work in blockbuster hit 'Raazi'. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

The film marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

