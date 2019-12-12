Chhattisgarh: 1,400 folk artists to mesmerise audience with cultural performances in 3-day tribal festival

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Nearly 1,400 artists belonging to 151 art troupes from 23 states and guest artists from six countries will mesmerise the audience with tribal folk cultural performances during the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival that will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from December 27 to 29.

International folk artists from 23 states and six countries, including Sri Lanka, Belarus, Uganda and Bangladesh are expected to take part in the three-day programme where they will portray their respective tribal folk culture, according to an official statement.

The event will be organised at the Science College Ground from 10 am to 8:30 pm. On the occasion, artists from various states and the countries will march past in their traditional attires.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for National Tribal Dance Festival and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper arrangements for comfort and convenience of the participants, artists and guests as well as the audience, the statement said.The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, DIG DM Awasthi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Gaurav Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Manoj Pingua, Subrat Sahu, Secretary P Anbalgan and other senior officials.Secretary, Culture Department, Siddhartha Komal Pardeshi, informed that prizes for winners would be distributed on the concluding day of the event, which includes the first prize of Rs 5 lakhs, second prize of Rs 3 lakhs, third prize of Rs 2 lakhs and a consolation prize of Rs 25,000, the statement said.Each team will consist of nearly 50 artists.Pardeshi also said that artists can register for the event through the online registration system. Till now, 1,310 artists have registered online.The venue would have a seating capacity of nearly 4,000 people, along with food zone, book exhibition, stalls of forest produce, industrial promotion and an exhibition pertaining to Chhattisgarh's history, tourism, culture, and cuisine to name a few, according to the statement. (ANI)