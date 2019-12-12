Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists killed in encounter

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): An encounter took place between security forces and Maoists near Chintalnar area in Sukma district here on Thursday.

According to the officials, an exchange of fire between District Reserve Guard (DRG)/Special Task Force (STF) troops and Maoists took place at Chintalnar area in Sukma district.



"During the operation, two unidentified bodies of Maoists recovered from the spot along with one muzzle-loading weapon and one pistol and huge quantities of explosive materials," Bastar IG P Sundarraj said.

Adding that one STF jawan Mahesh Netam sustained minor blast injuries near Morpalli, 5 km west of Chintalnar, in another incident, the official said: "The injured jawan has been given first aid treatment and his condition is stable. For better treatment, he would be airlifted to Raipur."

The exchange of fire and IED blast took place while the DRG/STF/CoBRA teams were returning from an operation near Pedda Borkel jungles along Sukma-Bijapur inter District border area. (ANI)

