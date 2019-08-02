Chhattisgarh: 3 IEDs found, defused in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found and defused at a weekly market in Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chattisgarh on Friday.

The bombs were recovered during a joint operation of district police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Errabor weekly market, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Akhilesh Kaushik confirmed.



"We got the information that IEDs were planted here. We carried out a demining operation and found three IEDs. We have defused them. They were around two kilograms in weight," he said.



Three IEDs were recovered and defused last week in the same area. (ANI)

