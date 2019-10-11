Chhattisgarh: Body of a Naxal body recovered by after encounter

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A body of a Naxal was recovered by the security forces following an encounter that took place on Friday morning at Bijapur district's Tekmelta village in Chhattisgarh.

The operation was carried out by a team of F/229 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police in Usur in Tekmelta village here, police said.



Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said, "The encounter lasted for half an hour and the security forces have recovered a Bharmar gun and other materials near the body." (ANI)

