Chhattisgarh: Braving odds, a 'Divyang' with no limbs operates computer, drives scooter

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Braving all odds and setting a precedent for all other differently-abled persons, Ashish who was born without limbs operates the computer, mobile and drives a scooter with dexterity. Employed as a computer operator at Shankargarh Panchayat office in Balrampur he is sole bread-winner for his family.



"I do not have arms and legs since birth but I do a job along with pursuing my studies," said Ashish.

"I have passed my class X examination. I earn Rs 10,000 per month but my home is 15 Km's away and I come to the office driving my scooter. A major portion of what I earn goes into commutation," he added.

His father said that he accompanies his son to his office to assist him.

"He is the sole breadwinner of the family. He doesn't have arms and legs but he does his job," said his father.

Balrampur Collector Sanjeev Kumar Jha said, "Ashish inspires many people. He does all his work himself. He is not dependent on anyone for his livelihood. I have asked the Circle Officer to also employ his father who provides assistance to him." (ANI)