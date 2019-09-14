Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Priyanka

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to discuss the Congress government's initiatives in the state and prevailing economic situation in the country.

"Priyanka Gandhi appreciated the Chhattisgarh government's initiatives towards eradicating malnutrition and anaemia from the state. She was highly impressed with the state government's policies of trust-building, security and development in Naxal affected and tribal areas of Chhattisgarh," read a press release from Congress party.On the prevailing economic situation in the country, Gandhi asked for the Chief Minister's suggestions on various measures to be taken in Congress-ruled states for economic reform and tackling slowdown.Baghel asserted that Chhattisgarh is untouched from the impact of the slowdown.The auto sector in the state has witnessed growth, employment opportunities have increased and investment in real estate has also increased and the state has also recorded historical growth in sale and purchase of land, Baghel stated.Chief Minister Baghel also apprised Gandhi of the state government's effort in the field of education, health, agriculture, and women empowerment.Priyanka Gandhi also sought suggestions from Baghel regarding the implementation of the state government's "Suraji Gram Yojana" in other Congress-ruled states.Priyanka Gandhi also accepted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's invitation to visit Chhattisgarh. (ANI)