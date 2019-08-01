Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel participates in Hareli festival

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday participated in the Hareli festival (traditional festival for sowing) celebrations in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

"The Sawan festival is celebrated as Hareli festival in Chhattisgarh. We are also launching our Gouthan scheme from today in which around 500 Gouthans (cowshed) will be unveiled. These will benefit our kisan brothers and this will be done by our party workers. And I give my best wishes to all," said Baghel.The Chief Minister dressed in a pair of white kurta-pyjama was seen dancing with the people. He also enjoyed the swings arranged for him at the festival. He also climbed the traditional sticks and walked around on them for some time at the festival.The Chhattisgarh government has declared August 1 as a public holiday. (ANI)