Chhattisgarh: CM sanctions Rs 5 lakh to help road accident victim get prosthetic leg implant

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday met Nahid Khan, a survivor of the road accident at his residence and also sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for him to get a prosthetic leg implant.



"The Chief Minister enquired about her health and issued instructions to the officials to help her in getting a prosthetic leg implant. On being informed by the officials that the procedure will cost over Rs 5 lakh, the Chief Minister immediately sanctioned the amount," read a press release from Chhattisgarh government.

Nahid Khan, a science student from Rajnandgaon, was traveling with her family when they met with a road accident in which she lost her parents and was severely injured.

After the mishap, the victim's friends were trying to raise funds for her treatment. Upon receiving the news through media, the Chief Minister had also issued instructions to the authorities to ensure the victim's treatment under 'Sanjeevani Sahayata Kosh' scheme. (ANI)

