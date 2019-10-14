Chhattisgarh: CM urges Union Minister Gadkari to expedite pending roadworks

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting speedy completion of pending construction works of various National Highways in the state.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel mentioned about the need to accelerate the construction work of flyover in Tatibandh Chowk, widening of Raipur-Dhamtari Road, widening work of Bilaspur-Ambikapur, Champa-Korba-Katghora Road, and Kunkuri Road of Patthalgaon," the state government said in a press statement.

Baghel stated that that the pending construction works were creating problems in public transport arrangements.Emphasing on the importance of flyover at Tatibandh Chowk, Baghel said that it was one of the busiest squares of the city and construction of the flyover would ensure smoother traffic movement and reduce road accidents.The construction of the flyover was announced by Union Minister Gadkari in 2018."Chief Minister Baghel mentioned in the letter that road widening work of National Highway 30 Raipur-Dhamtari Road has been stopped from May 2018 and the construction agency has left the road under-constructed at several places, which is creating problems in traffic movement," the press statement read."The Chief Minister also requested to speed up the construction of Raipur-Dhamtari four-lane and also mentioned how construction agency has left the widening and upgrading work of NH-43 Patthalgaon-Kunkuri Road incomplete," the release further stated.In addition, the Chief Minister also mentioned the delayed construction work on National Highways 149 and 111. (ANI)