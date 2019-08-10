Chhattisgarh: Cong leader held for sharing obscene video on WhatsApp

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Pawan Dubey, a local leader of Congress party, was arrested on Friday for sharing an obscene video on a WhatsApp group.

Dubey was arrested after a complaint was filed by local women leaders of the party.

"Pawan Dubey had shared an obscene video in a WhatsApp group and on the basis of evidence, case was registered against him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act," said DR Thakur, Assistant Sub-Inspector.



The video was related to Article 370 and had a burqa-clad woman in it, Thakur added. (ANI)

