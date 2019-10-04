Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA walks out of Assembly

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Congress leader Amitesh Shukla on Thursday walked out from the Chhattisgarh Assembly after he was not allowed time to speak on Mahatma Gandhi.

A special session was organised in the Assembly to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"It's sad that I was not given time to speak... Coming from a family of freedom fighters, I wanted to say things and talk about Mahatma Gandhi. But I was not given the opportunity. So, I walked out," Shukla told media here.



Shukla represents the party from Rajim Assembly seat. (ANI)