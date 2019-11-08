Chhattisgarh: CRPF diffuses IED in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force on Friday safely demolished an Improvised Explosive Device planted by Maoists in Kondaswali.

The operation was performed by the bomb disposal squad 231 Battalion of CRPF.

"#231Bn saved precious lives by successfully detecting a huge #IED planted by Maoists in Kondaswali area of Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. The #BombDisposalSquad of #231Bn safely demolished the IED. #BDSSavedLives," tweeted CRPF.



Further details are awaited. (ANI)

