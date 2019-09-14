Chhattisgarh: CRPF officers conduct classes in Koleng school due to non-availability of teachers

Koleng (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a move that has won the hearts of villagers, CRPF officers here are taking classes at a school in Koleng due to non-availability of teachers.

A CRPF official said one coy of 80 Battalion was deployed at Koleng for anti-Naxal operation.



During the interaction, villagers intimated the Assistant Commandant about non-availability of sufficient teachers in school. The Assistant Commandant promised to help them.

On availability of time, the young officer and SOs take science and maths classes for students at the coy location. The move by the officer is being appreciated by the villagers here.

The paramilitary force also conducts other outreach programs to benefit the people.

CRPF identifies eligible students for jobs and imparts training to them in running and general knowledge which helps poor students get selected as Constables in CAPF, the official said. (ANI)

