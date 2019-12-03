Chhattisgarh: Drug peddlers' fake medical emergency for transporting 40 kg cannabis, 4 held

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Four persons traveling in an ambulance were arrested for possessing 40 kg cannabis at Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh on Monday, police said.

Speaking to media, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Kapil Chandra said that an ambulance was inspected as part of the regular security checks, which led to the discovery of drugs, which was being transported to other cities by the arrested drug peddlers.



"During the checking, we found two attendants, driver and a fake patient inside the ambulance. The whole step in the ambulance was done to pretend that it is a case of an emergency. Based on suspicion, we carried out a raid and found 40 kg cannabis hidden inside the vehicle," he said.

The market price of the seized cannabis is around Rs 2 lakh.

Speaking about the challenges that police have to face in such cases, Chandra said: "It was a difficult task, first it was a national highway and second it was an ambulance. In case of high emergency, we have to allow the ambulance to move but we try our best to investigate all suspected vehicles."

A case has been registered against the four accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)





