Chhattisgarh: Ganesha idol makers unhappy over decline in sales

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): With Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, idol makers in Chhattisgarh are witnessing a decline in their business.

"We are selling our idols in Bilaspur, Odisha, Jabalpur, Kesinga but not in Chhattisgarh. This year, we have seen a major downfall. The amount we are investing in the products is very high and the profit is less," A 25-year-old idol maker, on Saturday, told ANI,



Speaking to ANI, a local resident of Raipur said, "Every year, we see an increase in the price and this time the statues are very expensive. But our love and excitement for the festival are very high."

The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It's a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar is due to arrive next month. This year the festival will be starting from September 2. (ANI)

