Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A Naxal was killed during an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, police said.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "The Naxal has been identified as Kadti Mutta, Janmilitia commander carrying a reward of Rs 1,00,000 on him."

"A country-made weapon with huge quantities of explosives and camping material were also recovered from the spot," the IG said.



"It was a joint operation of CoBRA/STF/DRG. Exchange of fire took place with Sukma DRG," he added. (ANI)

