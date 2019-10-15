Chhattisgarh: Naxal's body recovered from Tulsi Dongri ambush site

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The body of a Naxal has been recovered from the site of an ambush in Tulsi Dongri area along Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Tuesday.



The deceased identified as Kosa, Deputy Commander of Mahupadhar LoS of Darbha Division, was killed during a gun-battle between the STF and Sukma DRG and Naxals, which commenced at around 9:30 am on Tuesday.

The security personnel have recovered one local made pistol and a huge quantity of IEDs and other camping materials from the spot.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

