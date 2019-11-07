Chhattisgarh: One CRPF constable loses life following encounter with Naxals

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): One CRPF constable lost his life after sustaining bullet injuries in an encounter with Naxals in the red zone of Chhattisgarh, CRPF said on Thursday.

"An encounter took place at 03:50 am between troops of 151 Battalion CRPF and Maoists in which one Constable Kamta Prasad sustained bullet injuries and attained martyrdom," Inspector General (IG), CRPF, GHP Raju said.



In the wee hours of Thursday, troops of the 151 battalion of CRPF, along with 204 battalion of CoBRA and the state police carried out an operation in Bijapur.

According to the CRPF, some casualties were also inflicted on the Naxals the extent of which will be confirmed shortly after the operation ends.

Security forces have intensified the operations in red zone area majorly in Chhattisgarh and carrying out operations to combat Naxals.

On Tuesday, security forces carried out an operation and killed two Naxals in Sukma. The forces had also recovered weapons from their possession.

According to the sources, one of the Naxals killed was involved in multiple incidents of targeting police forces. The Naxal duo killed were identified as Madwi Hidma and Madwi Lakhma.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

