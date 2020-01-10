Chhattisgarh: One ITBP jawan injured in IED blast in Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): One Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was on Friday injured in an IED blast in Narayanpur, said Mohit Garg, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP).

"The ITBP jawan, Anil Ekka was immediately given first aid on the spot and has been evacuated to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is reported stable. Naxalites in civil fled from the spot immediately after the blast," said Garg.



According to the sources, the blast took place at around 3 pm near Bache, Sonpur in Narayanpur District, Chhattisgarh.

The ITBP Jawan was hit by a splinter on his chin. Another Constable, Sudama also received minor injuries and it was reported that the IED was in form of a cooker type thing, made with a wired mechanism. Further details awaited. (ANI)

