Chhattisgarh: POCSO accused escapes Surajpur police station; cops suspended

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): An accused involved in kidnapping and POCSO case escaped from the Surjpur district police station on Monday night.

"Six police officials including one Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Havildar have been suspended for laxity in the matter," said KC Agarwal, Inspector-General, Surajpur.

He added that a hunt is on to nab the accused.



The POCSO Act, 2012 is a comprehensive law to provide for the protection of children from the offences of sexual nature. (ANI)

