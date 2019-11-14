Chhattisgarh: Private school employs mothers of students to prepare breakfast, mid-day meals using organic food

Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): A private school in Surguja, Chhattisgarh has entrusted the mothers of the students to prepare the breakfast and mid-day meal for children, using organic food prepared in their villages.

As the rate of malnutrition is high in Chhattisgarh, the Adani Vidya Mandir school has come up with a unique way to introduce the mid-day meal scheme.

Speaking to ANI, RK Sharma, Principal of Adani Vidya Mandir, said: "We have entrusted the responsibility of food to the mothers of the students. The materials that are used in the food are grown in the farms of their villages, which is completely organic."Sharma also stated that this process creates a family-type environment in the school, and promotes awareness about the importance of nutrition among children.Prabhat Singh, a student of Class V, said: "We get poha, halwa and milk in breakfast, and rice, vegetables and pulses in lunch. The food is prepared by my mother and is of very good quality."Singh's mother, Devmati, stated that her husband is a farmer, and the food grown in the fields by him are used in the preparation of the food."We get nearly Rs 4,000-5,000 every month. Apart from preparing the food, I also wash the utensils and sweeping the floors," she said.It is a good opportunity for the females, as it keeps them employed and further helps in the development of a family, stated Babita Singh, Canteen in-charge.Under this scheme, 700 children from 12 villages eat the breakfast and mid-day meal made from produce from their own farms which keeps them healthy and helps in their studies as well. (ANI)