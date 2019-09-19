Chhattisgarh: Protest held against vandalisation of Hindu temples in Pak

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Members of Rashtriya Goraksha Sena and Sindhi community on Wednesday staged a protest in Durg city against vandalisation of Hindu temples in Pakistan.

The protestors were seen holding placards which read "shame shame Imran Khan" and raising slogans against Pakistan.This comes days after hundreds of protesters in Pakistan's Sindh province vandalised a Hindu temple after the principal of a school, belonging to the minority Hindu community, was falsely accused of blasphemy and booked in the matter.Demonstrations began in Ghotki town on Saturday after an FIR was filed against Notal Mal, the teacher of Sindh Public School, by Abdul Aziz Rajput, alleging that the principal had committed blasphemy, The Dawn had reported.Following this, protesters took to the streets and demanded the arrest of the principal and issued a call for a shutter-down strike.Several videos of stick-wielding protesters had gone viral on social media on Sunday, in which they were seen desecrating a Hindu temple and damaging the school where the alleged incident occurred.On Tuesday, Namrita Chandani, who belonged to Ghotki town where a Hindu temple was ransacked recently, was found lying on a charpoy with a piece of cloth tied to her neck while her room was locked from inside. (ANI)