Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi participates in National Tribal Dance Festival

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took part at the inaugural program of the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur.

The Congress leader is the Chief Guest at the event which is being presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The National Tribal Dance Festival is being organised in Chhattisgarh for the first time.More than 1350 participants from 25 states and Union Territories of the country and six countries will be taking part in this three-day dance fest and present their respect folk art cultures, the state government said in a statement.29 tribal art troupes will be presenting more than 43 styles of four different dance forms.As per the proposed program released by Culture Department, on Day-1 of the dance fest, i.e., on December 27, dance competitions based on traditional folk dance forms related to weddings and other customary rituals, traditional festivals, agricultural activities will be organized from 11.45 am.On December 28, from 9 am artists from Gujarat will stage Vasava dance, artists from Andhra Pradesh will stage Dhimsa dance, artists from Tripura will stage Mamita dance and similarly artists from different states will give dance performances.On the third day of the event, Lashpa dance of Uttarakhand, Bakarwal dance of Jammu, Bhadam dance of Madhya Pradesh, Gaddi dance of Himachal Pradesh, folk dances of Karnataka and Sikkim, Damkach dance of Jharkhand, Dandami dance of Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh will be staged.Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Member of Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ahmad Patel, Motilal Vora, Ex-MP KC Venugopal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are among the other guests scheduled to take part in the occasion. (ANI)