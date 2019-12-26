Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi to be Chief Guest at National Tribal Dance Festival

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Member of Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural program of the National Tribal Dance Festival, which will commence on December 27.

The program will be presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

It is noteworthy that the National Tribal Dance Festival is being organised in Chhattisgarh for the first time. This Dance Fest has now transformed into an international-level event. More than 1350 participants from 25 states and Union Territories of the country and six countries will be taking part in this three-day dance fest and present their respect folk art cultures. 29 tribal art troupes will be presenting more than 43 styles of four different dance forms.As per the proposed program released by Culture Department, on Day-1 of the dance fest, i.e., on December 27, dance competitions based on traditional folk dance forms related to weddings and other customary rituals, traditional festivals, agricultural activities will be organized from 11.45 am."The government is continually working for the welfare of the tribals in the state. We are working for their education and employment. The cultural program which is being organised for the tribals will provide a window for the entire world to appreciate the tribal culture," Chief Minister Baghel said.Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Member of Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ahmad Patel, Motilal Vora, Ex-MP KC Venugopal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are among the other guests scheduled to take part in the occasion. (ANI)