Chhattisgarh: Security forces gathering intelligence to find successor of Ramanna, evade attack by Naxalites

New Delhi (India), Dec 13 (ANI): Security agencies are engaged in gathering intelligence to find out the successor of Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, the central committee member of Naxal and secretary of Dandkarenya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) who died recently.

Concerned over the fact that Naxalite might carry out a dreaded attack on security forces prior to or after the announcement of his successor. According to police sources, his wife Savitri alias Hidma may also be picked up to succeed him but there she is too junior as per their cadre structure.

"We have asked all security forces and intelligence wing to keep an eye on their activities as they may plan an attack before or after announcing next successor of Ramanna. His wife is likely to get the post but nothing is certain," claims a top official of Chhattisgarh police.Officials claim that Hidma who is the secretary of Kistaram area committee, Bastar and commander of the military battalion is working since the last 25 years has an in-depth understanding of Naxals operations, modus operandi and working style. Secondly, other Naxals are also a front runner for the post as they are at the Central level committee."We are trying to track development after the death of Ramanna. About the successor, it would be tough to say right now. But this will not impact our operations in any manner," P Sunderraj, IG, Bastar Chhattisgarh police told ANI."The post of Dandakaranya secretary controls almost all operations in the Bastar area which is the den of Maoists. Secretary plan and execute all operations against security forces and decides the strategy. The secretary also controls a large number of armed Naxals active in the region," enumerated a senior police official, explaining the importance of the Naxal rank.Savitri has a son also Srikanth alias Ranjit who is also a Naxalite and works in Guerrilla Army battalion of Naxals.The Ramanna was the mastermind behind the Naxals most deadly attack on security personnel in Chhattisgarh which took place in 2010 where 76 CPRF Jawans lost their lives. He also planned Jhiramghati attack in which 28 people including top state Congress leaders were killed in 2013. Ramanna had a total reward of 1.5 crores over his head.(ANI)