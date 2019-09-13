Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover 20 Kg IED in Sukma, tragedy averted

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Security forces on Friday recovered a 20 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted under a road in the Chintagupha police station area.

"The District Reserve Guard reported to us after spotting a possible IED between Timlewada and Puswada villages. We conducted a survey and secured the area after the presence of IED was confirmed," said Abhishek Bamola, Second-in-Command of the 150th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



Soon after, the bomb disposal squad arrived and successfully recovered the bomb, Bamola added.

The operation was jointly performed by the 74th and 150th Battalion of the CRPF.

"It could have potentially caused a lot of damage as a lot of civilian traffic plies through the area," Bamola stated. (ANI)

