Chhattisgarh: Students sending empty plastic wrappers to food companies asking them to use biodegradable packaging

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Asking food companies to use some biodegradable material for packaging food items rather than plastics, students of Holy Cross School here are sending empty wrappers of chips, biscuits and other food items to the companies through courier.

The courier package containing heaps of plastic wrappers with a sticky note on each that reads "We liked your food but we have no idea what to do with this, hence we are sending it back to you"."The note on plastic wrappers read that we liked your food but we don't know what to do with this plastic hence we are sending it back. It also asks them to use some biodegradable material for packaging food," said Mahi Gupta, a student.Students told that they are doing it for the last two years and some companies even contacted them asking them not to do so."As we leave our numbers on the note attached to the plastic wrappers some companies contacted us back and asked us not to do so. But we will continue to send them the waste unless they decide to switch to some environment-friendly alternative," said Akshita."We are also collecting pen, pencils, sharpeners etc that some of us throw while it can be still used. We will distribute these among poor students," said Shraya Dubey, another student."Students are collecting chips and biscuits wrappers and sending it back to companies," said a teacher who appreciated the students initiative (ANI)