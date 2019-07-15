  1. Sify.com
Chhattisgarh: Van carrying 30 women labourers overturns

Last Updated: Mon, Jul 15, 2019 12:20 hrs

The injured women are underway treatment in the hospital in Dhamtri in Chattisgarh. Photo/ANI

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A pick-up van carrying around 30 women labourers overturned in the Dhamatri district of Chhattisgarh injuring 20.
The incident happened when the van was going from Atang village to Charmudiya village. The women were going to work on an agricultural farm in the Charmudiya village. Around four women faced critical injuries in the incident.


The injured women were rushed to the Kurud hospital and are being treated in the hospital.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

