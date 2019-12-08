Chhattisgarh: Woman attacked by sharp weapon in Korba dies

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): A woman who suffered injuries after she was allegedly attacked by a man at her residence in Korba on Friday passed away today.

The police had earlier said that the woman knew the accused and there was some dispute between them.

The woman was referred to SIMS hospital in Bilaspur where she died during the treatment.



"The woman was attacked with a sharp weapon. She has suffered multiple injuries on her face and body. There was a dispute between the accused and the woman. She had earlier filed a complaint about the accused for which he was jailed and was later released on bail," Durgesh Sharma Thana Incharge Korba had said. (ANI)

