Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The body of a Naxal was recovered on Sunday following an encounter between police and Naxals near Suratiya village here.

The deceased has been identified as Jugani, a woman Naxal belonging to Vistar Platoon 03.

A large amount of Maoist literature and other items were also recovered. (ANI)