Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in police encounter

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with police in Taregaon village in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district on Sunday.

"We received information about the Naxal movement in Taregaon village, Kabirdham. Police found Naxal camp there. We retaliated after the police party was attacked. A woman Naxal's body was retrieved along with weapons and other incriminating materials," said Himanshu Gupta, IGP, Durg Range, Chhattisgarh.





The deceased has been identified as Jugani, a woman Naxal belonging to Vistar Platoon 03.

A large amount of Maoist literature and other items were also recovered. (ANI)

