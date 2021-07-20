Chhattisgarh: 1 ITBP jawan killed, other injured in exchange of fire with Naxals

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A constable of Indo Tibetan border police (ITBP) was killed and one injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals which took place on Tuesday morning in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.



"The encounter broke out with small action team of Naxals near Amdai Ghaati under Chote Dongar Police Station limit in Naraynapur when the road opening party of ITBP's 45th battalion was deployed to sanitize the road for the safe movement of Narayanpur Congress MLA Chandan Kashyap's convoy," said IGP Bastar P Sundarraj.

IG Sundarraj further said that the exchange of fire between Naxals and ITBP jawans broke out around 10.00 am today morning after the convoy of MLA Chandan Kashyap safely passed the Amdai Ghati to reach his destination orcchha block of Narayanpur district.

An ITBP constable named Shiv Kumar Meena was killed and leaving one assistant sub-inspector Keshav Ram injured during the encounter.

"The body of martyred personnel and injured Jawan is shifted to hospital. Injured jawan suffered a minor injury and is out of danger," added IG Sundarraj.

IG Sundarraj further added that the helicopter is been sent to orchha to evacuate MLA Chandan Kashyap.

It is the same area where Naxals attacked a mining area site two weeks ago in which one supervisor of a mining company got killed and four-five construction vehicles were torched by Naxals. (ANI)