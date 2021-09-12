Chhattisgarh: BJP MLAs likely to submit memorandum to Governor over religious conversion issue

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs likely to submit a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey over the matter of religious conversions in the state.



Speaking on this matter, BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal said, "Many religious conversions are taking place in Chhattisgarh and action is being taken against those who are trying to stop them."

"BJP MLAs likely to submit a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey over the matter of religious conversions," he said.

Earlier, on September 1, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel dismissed BJP's allegations of rising religious conversion under his government and said the maximum number of churches were constructed under the BJP rule in the state.

"Media reports on BJP Chintan Shivir highlight that the 15-year misrule of Raman Singh is being discussed. Religious conversion is also part of this discussion. Records show that the maximum number of churches were constructed under BJP rule in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said addressing a media query regarding BJP's allegation. (ANI)





