Chhattisgarh Cabinet gives nod to integrated healthcare scheme

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday gave its nod for the merger and integration of various health schemes running in the State into one. The new scheme which will be implemented in a trust-based model is named after late freedom fighter Khoobchand Baghel.



All the government healthcare schemes including Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Shanjivini Sahayata Kosh, Mukhmantri Bal Shrawan Yojana and National Child Health Programme 'Chirayu' would now be integrated into one.

Under this scheme, families possessing 'priority' and 'Antyoday' categories under ration cards along with those being covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme will get health and medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

State Nodal Agency established under Directorate Health Services will be implementing the scheme. The cabinet also gave nod to draft MoU for allotment of land to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Nava Raipur. (ANI)