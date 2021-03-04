Chhattisgarh: CAF head constable killed in IED blast planted by Naxals

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 4 (ANI): A Head constable of the 22nd battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed in a pressure improvised IED blast on Thursday in Dantewada's Pahurnar area.



The IED was planted allegedly by Naxals in the area.

"A Joint team of Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CAF 22 Bn were out on an area domination and for surveilling a bridge construction near Pahurnar across the Indrawathi river in the morning." P Sundarraj IG Bastar said.

"At around 1 pm, head constable Laxmikant Diwedi of 22 Bn stepped on a pressure improvised IED and got seriously injured in the blast. Later he succumbed to his injuries," said Sundarraj.

"He was on surveillance duty for construction of the bridge when the incident happened," the IG said.

Laxmikant Diwedia was a native of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

