Chhattisgarh CM alleges Pegasus officials visited state during BJP rule, orders probe

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is under the Delhi government, allowed farmers to stage the protest between 11 am to 5 pm from July 22 to August 9, subject to the participation of a maximum of 200 protesters per day.According to the Delhi Police, farmers will be escorted by police to the designated protest site Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses.According to a statement issued by Delhi Police late on Wednesday an undertaking has been taken from the farmers that they would protest at the Jantar Mantar and will not march towards the Parliament."After multiple rounds of negotiations with farmers bodies 'Sanyukt Kisan Morcha' (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), and on being assured in writing that they would remain peaceful and with the approval of DDMA, the famers have been permitted to protest at Jantar Mantar with limited numbers not exceeding 200 persons for SKM and six persons for KMSC from 11 am upto 5 pm daily," the Delhi Police said in its statement.Only those farmers who have ID cards will be permitted at the protest site.In the evening around 5 pm, the Delhi Police will escort the farmers on the buses as they return to the Singhu border.The Delhi Police said that farmers have also been advised not to take out any march in view of Covid restrictions. "Delhi Police has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure that the protest programme remains peaceful."Meanwhile, farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said: "A group of 200 farmers will go in four buses to hold 'Kisan Sansad' at Parliament Street where we will discuss the agrarian crisis the three farm laws and MSP. We have constituted a six-member steering committee which will include three members from Punjab."Farmers have been advised to observe Covid appropriate behaviour and social distancing, the Delhi Police said.Security has been heightened in the national capital with personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar. Earlier today, Delhi Police Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha and Joint CP Jaspal Singh visited Jantar Mantar. Apart from the main highway all routes leading to Delhi are under surveillance and are being monitored round the clock.Police said they are not taking any chances after what happened on January 26 this year and have made proper arrangements.Delhi had witnessed violent protests during a tractor parade on Republic Day as thousands of agitators clashed with the police.Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties. (ANI)