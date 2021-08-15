Chhattisgarh CM announces 4 new districts, 18 tehsils on Independence Day Celebrations

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced four new districts in the state and 18 new tehsils as well.



The Chief Minister while addressing a public gathering here on the occasion of 75th Independence Day announced the formation of four new districts - Mohla Manpur, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Shakti, Manendragarh in Chhattisgarh taking the total number of districts to 32.

Bhupesh Baghel hoisted the National Flag at Police Parade Ground in Raipur and extended his wishes on 75 years of India's Independence.

"This festival of freedom reminds us of all those nameless warriors, martyrs and brave soldiers. Because of which we are breathing in a free atmosphere today. Remembering them fills my heart with respect and pride for them," tweeted the Chief Minister. (ANI)