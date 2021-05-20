Chhattisgarh CM attends meet on Covid with PM

In the meeting, collectors of Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar-Bhatapara, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba and Bilaspur districts were also present.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday attended a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the current situation of Coronavirus in 60 districts of 11 states along with collectors.

Janjgir-Champa Collector Yashwant Kumar informed the Prime Minister about situation of spread of coronavirus infection, precaution and Covid-19 management in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had said the Central government is working on a fortnightly schedule for vaccine supply to streamline vaccination and prevent wastage.

Interacting over video conference with these DMs across eight States with Chief Ministers of these regions, the Prime Minister told them, Union Health Ministry is continuously streamlining the arrangements and procedures regarding vaccination to larger strategy.

Prime Minister had said constant efforts are being made to increase the supply of coronavirus vaccine on a very large scale.

Modi further said that vaccination is a powerful means of fighting Covid, so we have to unitedly remove every illusion related to it.

--IANS

miz/skp/