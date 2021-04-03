  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Chhattisgarh CM orders better treatment facilities to soldiers injured in encounter with Naxals

Chhattisgarh CM orders better treatment facilities to soldiers injured in encounter with Naxals

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 3rd, 2021, 21:30:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday directed to provide better treatment facilities to the soldiers injured in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma district.

Five security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an encounter with Naxals at the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts on Saturday.
In another incident, the 85 Battalion of the CRPF on Saturday neutralised an 8-kg IED, planted by Naxals, in a controlled explosion in a forest in Bijapur.
The Improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Modipara, near Cherpal in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features