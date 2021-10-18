Chhattisgarh CM removes Narayanpur SP over allegations of beating police driver

Chhattisgarh CM said that it is the duty of the police to take action against the offenders but it is not worth forgiving when the officers cross their limits."Police officers are expected to act strictly against the offenders but it is not worth forgiving when the officers cross their limits and beat up their subordinates. Orders have been given for the removal of Narayanpur superintendent of police for his uncontrolled behaviour," CM Baghel tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)