Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's permission to make biofuel with surplus paddy

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to allow Chhattisgarh to make biofuel out of surplus paddy in the state.

Speaking to reporters after his arrival from New Delhi, Baghel said that he met and requested Union Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan to allow the state to make the biofuel.



"I met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and requested him that those states which have extra rice crop should be allowed to make biofuel. This way, farmers will get benefitted and employment will be generated," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Pradhan assured him to consult with Food and Agriculture ministries to move forward on the proposal. (ANI)

