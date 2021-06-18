Chhattisgarh CM to virtually inaugurate several development works today

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday will virtually inaugurate and perform "Bhumi pujan" of development works worth Rs 111 crore for Korba district and works worth over Rs 122 crore for Janjgir-Champa district.



According to a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Baghel has inaugurated several development works in various districts through virtual programmes recently and has unveiled development works worth more than Rs 5,000 crore for 18 districts.

Baghel also made several important announcements in the past few days, including the opening of a 50-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital at Saja and 30-bed hospitals at Jagargunda.

"The installation of siltation filtration structure and solar dual pump at the cost of Rs 5 crore to solve the problem of red water in 10-gram panchayats of Gangalur area of Bijapur district has also been announced, to clean drinking water to about 20 thousand people of 6 thousand families of the area," the CMO said. (ANI)

