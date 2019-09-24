Chhattisgarh CM writes to Paswan for increasing rice procurement limit under Central pool

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting permission for Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 32 lakh metric tons of rice from Chhattisgarh under the central pool.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ramvilas Paswan, requesting permission for Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 32 lakh metric tons of rice in Kharif year 2019-20 under central pool, under National Food Security Act, in the larger interest of farmers," said state government in a statement.The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister has requested the Central Minister to extend the approved procurement limit for usna rice from 24 lakh metric tons to 28 lakh metric tons and that for arwa rice from 4 lakh metric tons.In the letter written to Paswan, Baghel has outlined the amount of surplus rice available with the state while talking about the state's expectations about Central procurement of rice."Out of 57.37 lakh metric tons of rice produced after custom milling, 25.40 lakh will be procured for PDS requirement of the state (Central 15.48 lakh metric ton, State Pool 9.92 lakh metric ton) and nearly 32 lakh metric tons of surplus rice will be made available for central pool of FCI", the state Chief Minister pointed.He also informed the Union Minister about the preparations for procurement of paddy at support price from farmers in upcoming Kharif year 2019-20 and stated that that the registration of farmers was in process.In an earlier letter written to the Centre in July, Baghel had requested a hike in the support price for the rice to Rs 2500 per quintal in the Kharif year 2019-20.Through the letter, Baghel brought into notice that in previous years as well surplus rice was included in the central pool by FCI in each Kharif season. (ANI)