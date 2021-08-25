Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet KC Venugopal today

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): A day after their meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday are scheduled to meet party General Secretary KC Venugopal in the national capital amid the reported ongoing power tussle between them.



After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

It was expected that the meeting of Baghel and Deo with Rahul Gandhi would end the suspense about the change of leadership in the state. However, Congress leader and party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia on Tuesday said that there was no discussion on leadership change in the state during the meeting.

Baghel had met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi earlier and both he and Deo had met Rahul Gandhi previously too.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. (ANI)

