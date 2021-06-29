Chhattisgarh demands 1 cr vaccine doses for July

In his letter, the chief minister said, "At present only 9,98,810 doses of corona vaccines are left in the state which is sufficient for only 3 days."

New June 29 (IANS) Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide at least one crore doses of corona vaccines in the month of July.

He said, despite repeated demands by the state, sufficient doses of vaccines are not provided to Chhattisgarh. The chief minister has also requested the Prime Minister to immediately direct the union health ministry regarding providing corona vaccines to Chhattisgarh.

The chief minister also informed the Prime Minister that the vaccination drive against Covid-19 is going on at a fast pace in Chhattisgarh. The state has so far vaccinated the first dose to 100 per cent of frontline workers and to 91 per cent of health care workers. Out of these, 71 per cent of frontline workers and 70 per cent of health care workers have been given the second dose.

Similarly, 80 per cent of the citizens in the age group of 45 and above have been given the first dose.

Although the vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years has started from May 1, yet in less than two months, 16 per cent of the citizens in this age group have been given the first dose of corona vaccine. Presently more than 3 lakh people are vaccinated in Chhattisgarh every day.

"We have set a target for the state that if we get sufficient number of corona vaccine doses from the Government of India, we will administer the first dose of vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries within a month. For this a massive public campaign is also being run in Chhattisgarh." he said

