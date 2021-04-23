Chhattisgarh ex-minister starts free Covid care centre

Agrawal, a BJP MLA from Raipur City South, has converted part of the Kruti Group of Institutions campus at Naradaha, Raipur, for this purpose.

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Former Chhattisgarh Minister and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal has set up a 200-bed Covid care centre near the state capital providing free treatment to the patients.

Agrawal told IANS that the failure of the Bhupesh Baghel government in handling Covid cases forced him to set up this centre.

"Instead of managing the Covid situation in the state, Chief Minister Baghel is busy in the Assam assembly polls leaving the people to die or allowing cricket matches in Durg and Raipur," Agrawal said.

He explained that the set up has 200 beds of which 50 beds have oxygen facility. Over 50 patients have been admitted at the Covid care centre which was started four days ago.

According to Agrawal, a separate oxygen pipeline to provide oxygen and 10 oxygen concentrator machines are available at the Covid care centre. Soon a state of art contactless remote patients monitoring system will be installed for continuous monitoring of patients which will help in managing emergency situations. This system is being installed with the help of a private company.

"A team of five doctors, 25 nursing staff along with adequate number of paramedics and nursing staff are treating Covid patients round the clock. A sufficient number of sanitation staff has also been engaged to maintain proper cleanliness at the facility," Agrawal said.

Another team of 10 doctors led by Dr Kamlesh Aggarwal and Dr Akhilesh Dubey are supervising the patients, providing necessary help and assistance to the team of doctors and paramedics treating the patients.

The centre is being run in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh BJP Medical Cell, RSS's Seva Bharti, Manavta Trust and a few other charitable trusts.

Apart from free nutritious food, essential medicines and continuous medical care,, the Centre also organises motivational lectures for the patients. "Motivational speakers from across the state are addressing the patients to lift their morale and to keep them in a positive frame of mind," he said.

