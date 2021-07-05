Chhattisgarh govt suspends senior IPS officer in disproportionate assets case

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Monday suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Gurjinder Pal Singh posted as Director of Police Academy, days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau team raided at different locations linked to him and registered a case for holding assets disproportionate to his income.



The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team conducted extensive raids at the residence of a senior IPS Officer GP Singh on Thursday. ACB raided 15 locations of Singh and his associates in recent times.

The raids were conducted on the basis of an FIR registered against Singh over disproportionate assets, sources had informed.

It was the first instance of ACB raiding an IPS officer in Chhattisgarh. A year ago, Singh was the chief of the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing. He was transferred as the director of the state police academy last June.

The 1994-batch IPS officer has earlier served as the IG of Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur. According to the sources, there were 10 teams of the ACB deployed in the raids. Searches are still underway. (ANI)

